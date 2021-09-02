DistX Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DistX has a total market cap of $16,127.03 and approximately $21,178.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00156322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.76 or 0.07628753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.31 or 1.00111697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00803863 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

