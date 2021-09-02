DMScript Price Tops $0.0062 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. DMScript has a market cap of $616,286.99 and approximately $7,111.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

