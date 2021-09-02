DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

DOCU opened at $297.22 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

