Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $515.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.03 and a 200-day moving average of $435.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

