Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.240-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of DCI opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

