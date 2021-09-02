Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.240-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:DCI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,788. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

