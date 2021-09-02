DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

