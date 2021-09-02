DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 55,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,385. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.