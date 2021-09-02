Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.