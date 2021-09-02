Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.85. 4,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 927% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRXGF. raised Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

