DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,924 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.45% of DRDGOLD worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $817.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

