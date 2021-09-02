DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.47. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 502 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $815.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
