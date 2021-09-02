DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.47. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $815.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

