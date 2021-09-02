Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.78

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.78 and last traded at C$16.76, with a volume of 191865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.03.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.