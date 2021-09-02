Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

