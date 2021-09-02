Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.