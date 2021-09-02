Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Critical Review

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dril-Quip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dril-Quip and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip 1 4 0 0 1.80 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dril-Quip currently has a consensus price target of $28.41, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dril-Quip and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip $364.97 million 2.37 -$30.77 million $0.25 97.60 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dril-Quip.

Profitability

This table compares Dril-Quip and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip -14.78% -2.30% -2.06% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weatherford International beats Dril-Quip on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.