Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

