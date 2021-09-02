DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.79 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $754,993.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 4,937,361,277 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

