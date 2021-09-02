DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008236 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.