Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

