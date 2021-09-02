Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down to $137.48

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.48, but opened at $134.49. Duolingo shares last traded at $134.49, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

