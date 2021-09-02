DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

DWS stock opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.52 and a 200-day moving average of €38.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

