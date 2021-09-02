Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.