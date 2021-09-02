Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 476.0 days.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYNDF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

