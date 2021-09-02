Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dynatronics’ earnings. Dynatronics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,142. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

