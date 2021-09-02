Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 690,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 793,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

