East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ESSC stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. East Stone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

