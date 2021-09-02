East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $72.32

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.32, but opened at $70.09. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

