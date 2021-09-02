Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Financial Comparison

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.69 -$9.86 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastside Distilling and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 15.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Eastside Distilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

