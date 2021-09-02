Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CEV remained flat at $$14.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

