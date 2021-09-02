Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:EOI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,450. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

