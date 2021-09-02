Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,934. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

