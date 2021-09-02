Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of EVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 430,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,405. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

