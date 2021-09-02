Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

