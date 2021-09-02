Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE EVN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 95,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.