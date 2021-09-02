Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE EFR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,665. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

