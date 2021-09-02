Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

EVF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 72,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,861. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.