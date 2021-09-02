Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of EVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,285. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.