Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of EVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,285. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

