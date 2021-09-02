Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 51,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

