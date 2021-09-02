Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,275. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

