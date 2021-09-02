Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

