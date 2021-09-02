Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EXG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
