Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 75.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $224.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

