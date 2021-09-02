Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $226.77. 24,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,887. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

