Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $226.77. 24,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,887. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
