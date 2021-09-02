Eden (EDN) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $277,584.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

