Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.22. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,163. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

