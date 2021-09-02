Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.