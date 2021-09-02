EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Capitalization Hits $126.73 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $126.73 million and $244,940.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

