Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 976,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

