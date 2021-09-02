Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Up 80.5% Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $165,237.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047528 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

