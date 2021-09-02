Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Ellaism has a market cap of $46,964.68 and $19.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.39 or 0.07695892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00137691 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

