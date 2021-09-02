ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.83 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.29 and its 200-day moving average is €14.32. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

